Distribution Of Textbooks To Government Schools Will Start From July 31
The Management of Sindh Text Book Board has announced that it will provide textbooks to Government Schools of Sindh from 31 July
Addressing the press conference Chairman Sindh Text book board Abdul Aleem Lashari said that work of Board was being carried out according to time and circumstances however it delayed due to improve in books, printing, distribution and marketing issues.
He said that completing the second and third tender in the month of June was very difficult, however with the help of Management and Publishers books were published before time and 4453000 sets for the Schools of Sindh had been prepared which will be distributed from 31st July 2024 and process will be completed by 15th August.
Chairman said that 80% of the work of book printing had been completed and the number of books is 2.
43 million.
He said that in order to prevent book piracy, the board will place a special sticker on the books, allowing for legal action against publishers involved in such activities.
Lashari addressed concerns about book availability, citing last year's issues with Dollar value fluctuations, inflation, and petrol price increases, and assured that this year's printing process would be completed without interruption.
He refuted allegations of favoritism in the tender process for book printing, explaining that issuing tenders is a standard procedure under Sepra law, and no publisher can receive more than two packages. The board's condition has improved significantly since last year, with its printing machine now two-color capable. The matter of upgrading the printing press is ongoing in court.
