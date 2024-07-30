Open Menu

Distribution Of Textbooks To Government Schools Will Start From July 31

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Distribution of textbooks to government schools will start from July 31

The Management of Sindh Text Book Board has announced that it will provide textbooks to Government Schools of Sindh from 31 July

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Management of Sindh Text Book Board has announced that it will provide textbooks to Government Schools of Sindh from 31 July.

Addressing the press conference Chairman Sindh Text book board Abdul Aleem Lashari said that work of Board was being carried out according to time and circumstances however it delayed due to improve in books, printing, distribution and marketing issues.

He said that completing the second and third tender in the month of June was very difficult, however with the help of Management and Publishers books were published before time and 4453000 sets for the Schools of Sindh had been prepared which will be distributed from 31st July 2024 and process will be completed by 15th August.

Chairman said that 80% of the work of book printing had been completed and the number of books is 2.

43 million.

He said that in order to prevent book piracy, the board will place a special sticker on the books, allowing for legal action against publishers involved in such activities.

Lashari addressed concerns about book availability, citing last year's issues with Dollar value fluctuations, inflation, and petrol price increases, and assured that this year's printing process would be completed without interruption.

He refuted allegations of favoritism in the tender process for book printing, explaining that issuing tenders is a standard procedure under Sepra law, and no publisher can receive more than two packages. The board's condition has improved significantly since last year, with its printing machine now two-color capable. The matter of upgrading the printing press is ongoing in court.

Related Topics

Sindh Petrol Dollar Price June July August From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Education