District Admin collaborates with local industries for student internships

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The district administration, in partnership with local industries, has announced plans to provide internships for students from technical colleges and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET).

This initiative was revealed by Malihah Sahar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning on Thursday.

During a meeting of the District Economic Forum, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Planning Maleeha Sahar, representatives from the district administration and various industries gathered to discuss enhancing cooperation between educational institutions and industry. The aim is to offer students professional training and valuable industrial experience.

As part of this initiative, it has been decided to arrange visits to small industries for students from the College of Technology at the UET campus. These visits will allow students to gain practical experience and become familiar with the industrial environment under the guidance of industry owners.

Malihah Sahar highlighted ongoing efforts to organize "Technology Career Fairs," which will provide students with direct access to industries and opportunities to explore career pathways.

The meeting also underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration between technical educational institutions, engineering universities, and industries to ensure students got both professional education and practical field experience.

The establishment of the District Economic Forum aims to evaluate the current educational system and address the challenges faced by industries, seeking effective solutions.

Sahar expressed appreciation to the forum members and encouraged educational institutions and industry leaders to work together to enhance student outcomes and meet the needs of the industry.