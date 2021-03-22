District admin seals three educational institutions and imposes smart lockdown in 11 localities

District administration Abbottabad on Monday sealed three educational institutions after confirmed COVID-19 cases and imposed a smart lockdown in 11 areas to stop the further spread of the COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Abbottabad on Monday sealed three educational institutions after confirmed COVID-19 cases and imposed a smart lockdown in 11 areas to stop the further spread of the COVID-19.

According to the notification issued by the DC office Abbottabad, Govt. High school Ghambeer and Govt. High School No. 3 Abbottabad after testing Coronavirus positive cases in both teachers and students sealed for one week while Frontier Medical College was also sealed for five days as some of the students and faculty members were tested COVID-19 positive.

District administration Abbottabad also imposed smart lockdown in 11 localities as the Coronavirus cases surged, the smart lockdown was imposed on the recommendations of the health department to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19 at village Batala, Ghari Phulgran, House No. 413-4 Kehal Abbottabad, INOR Colony Abbottabad, Allama Iqbal Colony Nawanshahar, Mandroach Kalan, Nawan Shahr, Jinnah Abad House No.

423 Street No. 10, Mohalla Shimla Hills and Habeebullah Colony Abbottabad.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except supply essential commodities, shall be allowed, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

In district Abbottabad total number of confirmed Coronavirus, positive cases were 3677 where 3388 patients have been recovered, 140 cases were active and were admitted to hospital for treatment and 149 have been expired.

District administration and health department has imposed smart lockdown at 358 places including 182 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 144 educational institutions and 22 offices and commercial buildings.