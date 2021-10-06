District Admn, SAU agree to start construction work on Tando Jam Bypass

District Administration Hyderabad and Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have decided to resume construction of the Tando Jam Bypass, which had been halted for the last three years due to some administrative issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :District Administration Hyderabad and Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have decided to resume construction of the Tando Jam Bypass, which had been halted for the last three years due to some administrative issues.

As per understanding reached between the stakeholders, the district administration would pay the cost of the lands and the damages of crops and trees.

The understanding was reached at a meeting held at the office of SAU Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday, attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Lal Dino Mangi, Registrar SAU, and AC Rural.

The meeting also decided to resume construction of the Tando Jam Bypass, which was stopped some three years ago due to some issues.

The two stakeholders decided that the contractor would be mobilized to start construction work on the bypass road from Monday (Oct 11).

The district administration will bear the expenses of the lands and the damages to the crops and trees.