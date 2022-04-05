Distt Development Committee approves 5 schemes for school education

A meeting of the District Development Committee was held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Development Committee was held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, CEO Health, Department of School Education and Construction Departments Officers were present.

The meeting approved five development schemes for school education. These schemes have an estimated cost of Rs 20 million.

Deputy Commissioner said that all development schemes should be completed in stipulated time frame. He said that special attention should be paid to the quality of development works. He said that the officers of concerned departments should visit the fieldwork and monitor all the development schemes.