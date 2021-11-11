UrduPoint.com

Divisional Model College Faisalabad Wins Speech Contests

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:14 PM

Divisional Model College Faisalabad wins speech contests

Divisional Public School & College (DPS&C) organised the 'All Pakistan Schools Educational Olympiad Urdu and English Speech Contest, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Divisional Public school & College (DPS&C) organised the 'All Pakistan Schools Educational Olympiad urdu and English Speech Contest, here on Thursday.

Divisional Model College Faisalabad won contests in both languages.

Divisional Public School & College, Okara stood second.

Former Headmaster DPS Prof Saleem Pervez distributed prizes among the position holders.

Meanwhile, in Chess competition, a student Abdullah Sawati from Fazal-e-Haq College Murdan stood first, MPS Public School Mirpur Khan second and Haris Mustafa of DPS Faisalabad remained third.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Student Okara Mirpur All From

Recent Stories

6.1 magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, ..

6.1 magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no casualties reported

2 minutes ago
 Admin notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

Admin notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

2 minutes ago
 AVLC arrests 13 car/motorcycle thieves, recovers v ..

AVLC arrests 13 car/motorcycle thieves, recovers vehicle, 12 stolen motorcycles

3 minutes ago
 Russia reports 40,759 new COVID-19 cases

Russia reports 40,759 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 China will create greater opportunities for Asia-P ..

China will create greater opportunities for Asia-Pacific region: Xi

3 minutes ago
 Tributes to last French Resistance fighter on Armi ..

Tributes to last French Resistance fighter on Armistice Day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.