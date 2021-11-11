Divisional Model College Faisalabad wins speech contests

Divisional Public School & College (DPS&C) organised the 'All Pakistan Schools Educational Olympiad Urdu and English Speech Contest, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Divisional Public school & College (DPS&C) organised the 'All Pakistan Schools Educational Olympiad urdu and English Speech Contest, here on Thursday.

Divisional Model College Faisalabad won contests in both languages.

Divisional Public School & College, Okara stood second.

Former Headmaster DPS Prof Saleem Pervez distributed prizes among the position holders.

Meanwhile, in Chess competition, a student Abdullah Sawati from Fazal-e-Haq College Murdan stood first, MPS Public School Mirpur Khan second and Haris Mustafa of DPS Faisalabad remained third.