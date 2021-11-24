UrduPoint.com

DOU Between NUMS - Pharmaceutical Industry To Make It More Competitive In Market

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

DOU between NUMS - pharmaceutical industry to make it more competitive in market

National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and Focus & Rulz have signed a Document of Understanding (DOU) here Wednesday which would help remove deficiency of the Private Sector in research and development to make it more competitive in the world

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) ::National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and Focus & Rulz have signed a Document of Understanding (DOU) here Wednesday which would help remove deficiency of the Private Sector in research and development to make it more competitive in the world.

The DOU was inked by Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed (Retd) and Fazli Hanan, Chief Executive of Focus and Rulz at a simple ceremony.

Besides others Pro Vice Chancellor Administration Maj Gen Syed Ammar Reza Hammdani (Retd),Aisha Mohyuddin, Dean Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies and Director Office of Research , Innovation and Commercialization(ORIC) Dr Awais e Siraj were present on the occasion.

M/S "Focus & Rulz with the slogan "Health in Focus," are "the first manufacturer of natural & herbal supplements in Pakistan that is dedicated to developing a full range of wellness products for multiple market segments," said the DOU .

In his brief remarks on the occasion VC NUMS Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed(Retd) emphasized on the relationship between the academia and the industry, adding that NUMS had already initiated an extensive discussion in this regard. The job of the university is to carry out research and development to help the Private Sector develop some products while the later with its experience in the field can find markets for them.

"I think we will be judged by what we can do for our industry in the Private Sector.

That will be the socio-economic impact of the university and a university should be judged by this way," and not on the basis of its publications.

Mr. Fazli Hanan in his remarks said NUMS was fully equipped with its scientists, state- of- the- art laboratory and financial resources to help the Private Sector in research and development as was being done by the universities across the globe.

"We lack two things in Pakistan. One is that we do not have the required resources for research and secondly, we do not have the required funds and human resources," and this deficiency can be bridged by NUMS, said the CEO whose pharmaceutical companies are exporting medicines to 12 countries in East Europe, South Asia, West Africa and Cambodia.

The pharmaceutical companies have entered into understanding with NUMS which has the mandate to promote and achieve excellence in advanced health education, research and service delivery with an extensive network of Hospitals, Single Specialty Institutes and Medical Colleges as well as Nursing colleges.

Under the DOU it is "for a long-term relationship on research & development pertaining to healthcare including capacity building and training with special emphasis on pharmaceutical testing including bioequivalence studies, clinical trials and healthcare products development."/tmg

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Education Europe Job Cambodia Market National University Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Means of production prices fall in China

Means of production prices fall in China

3 minutes ago
 Capital to get another drug addicts' rehabilitatio ..

Capital to get another drug addicts' rehabilitation center: Ijaz Shah

3 minutes ago
 CM Punjab condoles with Sh Rashid

CM Punjab condoles with Sh Rashid

3 minutes ago
 CDA to retrofit traditional sodium street lights t ..

CDA to retrofit traditional sodium street lights to standard LEDs lights

3 minutes ago
 India reports 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, total rise ..

India reports 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 34,535,763

3 minutes ago
 Ayub Afridi assumes charge as PM's OPHRD adviser

Ayub Afridi assumes charge as PM's OPHRD adviser

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.