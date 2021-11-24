DOU between NUMS - pharmaceutical industry to make it more competitive in market

National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and Focus & Rulz have signed a Document of Understanding (DOU) here Wednesday which would help remove deficiency of the Private Sector in research and development to make it more competitive in the world

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) ::National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and Focus & Rulz have signed a Document of Understanding (DOU) here Wednesday which would help remove deficiency of the Private Sector in research and development to make it more competitive in the world.

The DOU was inked by Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed (Retd) and Fazli Hanan, Chief Executive of Focus and Rulz at a simple ceremony.

Besides others Pro Vice Chancellor Administration Maj Gen Syed Ammar Reza Hammdani (Retd),Aisha Mohyuddin, Dean Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies and Director Office of Research , Innovation and Commercialization(ORIC) Dr Awais e Siraj were present on the occasion.

M/S "Focus & Rulz with the slogan "Health in Focus," are "the first manufacturer of natural & herbal supplements in Pakistan that is dedicated to developing a full range of wellness products for multiple market segments," said the DOU .

In his brief remarks on the occasion VC NUMS Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed(Retd) emphasized on the relationship between the academia and the industry, adding that NUMS had already initiated an extensive discussion in this regard. The job of the university is to carry out research and development to help the Private Sector develop some products while the later with its experience in the field can find markets for them.

"I think we will be judged by what we can do for our industry in the Private Sector.

That will be the socio-economic impact of the university and a university should be judged by this way," and not on the basis of its publications.

Mr. Fazli Hanan in his remarks said NUMS was fully equipped with its scientists, state- of- the- art laboratory and financial resources to help the Private Sector in research and development as was being done by the universities across the globe.

"We lack two things in Pakistan. One is that we do not have the required resources for research and secondly, we do not have the required funds and human resources," and this deficiency can be bridged by NUMS, said the CEO whose pharmaceutical companies are exporting medicines to 12 countries in East Europe, South Asia, West Africa and Cambodia.

The pharmaceutical companies have entered into understanding with NUMS which has the mandate to promote and achieve excellence in advanced health education, research and service delivery with an extensive network of Hospitals, Single Specialty Institutes and Medical Colleges as well as Nursing colleges.

Under the DOU it is "for a long-term relationship on research & development pertaining to healthcare including capacity building and training with special emphasis on pharmaceutical testing including bioequivalence studies, clinical trials and healthcare products development."/tmg