Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

In the 13th convocation of Dow University of Health Sciences, degrees were conferred upon 22 MBBS and three PhD students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) In the 13th convocation of Dow University of Health Sciences, degrees were conferred upon 22 MBBS and three PhD students.

The ceremony took place at the Ojha Campus cricket Stadium, with Vice-Chancellor Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the students, Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy expressed pride in the university's global ranking among the top 600 universities worldwide, attributing it to the collective efforts of everyone. He emphasized the significance of dedication and perseverance in the pursuit of education and urged the graduates to serve humanity with their acquired knowledge.

The VC, highlighted the university's focus on research and development, citing the establishment of the Genomic Center as a crucial milestone, achieved through collaboration with the Federal government. He announced the initiation of Dow Cancer Center's operations in April 2022, providing comprehensive treatment for various types of cancer.

Prof. Saba Sohail, Chairperson of the Convocation Committee, encouraged the graduates to take pride in their academic accomplishments, considering the past years spent on education as crucial in preparing them for future challenges.

Dr. Ashar Afaq, Registrar of Dow University, took an oath of commitment to humanity's unbiased service from the MBBS graduates. Notable personalities present at the event included Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Nazli Hossain, Principal of Dow Medical College and Chairperson of the Convocation Committee Professor Saba Sohail, Principal of International Medical College Professor Zeba Haq, and Controller Examination Dr.

Fuad Sheikh, along with a large number of faculty members, students and parents.

During the convocation, the Best Graduate Award, named after the (late) Professor Muhammad Shafiq Quraishy, a former professor of Dow Medical College and the field of Medicine, was presented to Zeenat Hadi, an MBBS student.

Additionally, gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded to the best graduates from various institutes and colleges affiliated with Dow University.

Out of 2,192 successful candidates, Dow Medical College had 321 medical graduates, Dow International Medical College had 143 medical graduates, Sindh Medical College had 1 medical graduate, Dow Dental College had 47 graduates, Dow International Dental College had 52 graduates, Dr. Ishratul Ebad Institute of Oral Health Sciences had 104 dental graduates, Pharm-D had 137 graduates, DPT had 95, BS Occupational Therapy had 29, BSPO had 12, PPDPT (Repeater) had 1, BS Medical Technology had 96, Post RN BS Nursing had 496, BS Nursing Generic had 186, Post RN BSC Nursing Repeater had 7, Post RN BSM had 14, BS Dental Care Professional had 33, BBA had 116, BS Radiological Technology had 19, BS Nutrition had 29, BS Biotechnology had 93, MPhil had 22, PhD had 3, MD had 1, MS had 4, D-Derm had 10, DMRD had 5, Diploma in Echocardiography had 6, DMJ had 3, DLO had 1, DCH had 2, MSc DE had 3, MSN had 9, MSPH (Public Health) had 1, MPH (Public Health) had 4, MS BE had 5, MS APT had 5, 12 of MHPE, 18 of MDS (Dental Sciences), 3 of MScDS, 24 of MBA and 20 of EMBA.