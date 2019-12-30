UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow University Of Health Sciences Holds Orientation Session For Students Admitted To MBBS/BDS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:49 PM

Dow University of Health Sciences holds orientation session for students admitted to MBBS/BDS

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) here on Monday arranged an orientation session for the students admitted to its MBBS/BDS programme for the academic session commencing on January six

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) here on Monday arranged an orientation session for the students admitted to its MBBS/BDS programme for the academic session commencing on January six.

Vice Chancellor, DUHS, Prof. Said Qurasihy felicitating the fresh entrants to the varsity said besides being a major medical university in the country it is also among the oldest institutions.

"Established some 75 years ago as a medical school and inaugurated by the then Sindh Governor, Sir Dow Hugh, it has turned to be one of the prestigious institutions of the country," he said.

Emphasizing that Dow Medical College upgraded as a University of Health Sciences has earned its reputation on basis of strict discipline and quality of teaching, training and services, Dr.

Quraishy urged the students to focus on education with absolute dedication and diligence.

"We aim to make you a good doctor as well as a good human being," said the DUHS Vice Chancellor.

The session was also addressed by DUHS Registrar Prof. Amanullah Abbasi, Dow Medical College Principal, Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon, Vice Principal, Dr. Shumaila Khalid and other senior faculty members including Prof. Khalid Shafi, Prof. Fauzia Imtiaz, Prof. Saba Sohail, Prof. Rashid Qadeer, Prof. Naheed and others.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Education Doctor Rashid January

Recent Stories

Syria Condemns Coalition Air Strikes on Shia Milit ..

2 minutes ago

Youth 'greatest' source of hope in troubled world, ..

2 minutes ago

NAB performing its duties independently: Shafqat M ..

2 minutes ago

PSCA's agreement with foreign company not to be ex ..

2 minutes ago

US Secretary of State to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekis ..

17 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for minorities: Ijaz Alam August ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.