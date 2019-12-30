Dow University of Health Sciences holds orientation session for students admitted to MBBS/BDS

(@FahadShabbir)

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) here on Monday arranged an orientation session for the students admitted to its MBBS/BDS programme for the academic session commencing on January six

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) here on Monday arranged an orientation session for the students admitted to its MBBS/BDS programme for the academic session commencing on January six.

Vice Chancellor, DUHS, Prof. Said Qurasihy felicitating the fresh entrants to the varsity said besides being a major medical university in the country it is also among the oldest institutions.

"Established some 75 years ago as a medical school and inaugurated by the then Sindh Governor, Sir Dow Hugh, it has turned to be one of the prestigious institutions of the country," he said.

Emphasizing that Dow Medical College upgraded as a University of Health Sciences has earned its reputation on basis of strict discipline and quality of teaching, training and services, Dr.

Quraishy urged the students to focus on education with absolute dedication and diligence.

"We aim to make you a good doctor as well as a good human being," said the DUHS Vice Chancellor.

The session was also addressed by DUHS Registrar Prof. Amanullah Abbasi, Dow Medical College Principal, Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon, Vice Principal, Dr. Shumaila Khalid and other senior faculty members including Prof. Khalid Shafi, Prof. Fauzia Imtiaz, Prof. Saba Sohail, Prof. Rashid Qadeer, Prof. Naheed and others.