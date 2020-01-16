Dr Ali Imran from Oklahoma University visits UVAS

TheDelegateDr Ali Imran from The University of Oklahoma (USA) visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani at City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020) TheDelegateDr Ali Imran from The University of Oklahoma (USA) visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor briefed Dr Ali on UVAS academic, research, training programmes, clinical services, diagnostic lab facilities, national& international collaborations and many other curricular and extra-curricular activities of the UVAS. VC MasoodRabbani said that disease is a major factor that is limiting the animal production.

They also discusses about the joint collaboration project for early disease diagnosis and control.

Dr Ali Imran praised the contribution of UVAS in uplifting the rural economy of the country. He also agreed to collaborate with UVAS for in future workingalong with its scientist especiallyfor the use of modern techniques for early disease diagnosis and control.Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) DrFarhanJamil and Assistant Prof DrSohailRaza were also present on the occasion.