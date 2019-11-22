UrduPoint.com
Dr Asghar Nominated Member Of Selection Board Of Lahore College For Women University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:15 PM

Dr Asghar nominated member of selection board of Lahore College for Women University

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday nominated Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, an international social policy expert and Vice Chancellor of GC University Lahore, the member of selection board of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday nominated Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, an international social policy expert and Vice Chancellor of GC University Lahore, the member of selection board of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

According to the Government Collage University Lahore sources, a notification has been issued in this regard.

Prof Zaidi holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Oxford, UK. He has been working for the last 30 years with different distinguished European and the United Nation organizations and universities, including London school of Economics.

