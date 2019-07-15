UrduPoint.com
Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman Calls On Governor Balochsitan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:11 PM

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman calls on Governor Balochsitan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said measures would be taken to provide modern education to new generation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said measures would be taken to provide modern education to new generation.

He expressed these views while talking to Prime Minister Pakistan's Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy's Vice Chairman Professor Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman who called on him at Governor House, said press release issued here.

The governor said measures were needed to promote education in the country especially in Balochistan.

Prof Dr. Att-ur-Rehman, on the occasion, informed Governor Balochistan about the next steps towards establishing new centers of artificial intelligence and modern technology in all provinces.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai praised the efforts of Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman and assured him that he would continue cooperation for betterment of education in the province.

