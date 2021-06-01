Dr Azam Mushtaq nominates for gold medal: for Covid-19 patients

Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) and Allied Institution Employees (AIE) Bahawalpur has recommended gold medal for Professor Dr. Azam Mushtaq, Professor of Pulmonology for contributing the best services for COVID-19 patients admitted into the hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) and Allied Institution Employees (AIE) Bahawalpur has recommended gold medal for Professor Dr. Azam Mushtaq, Professor of Pulmonology for contributing the best services for COVID-19 patients admitted into the hospital.

According to notification issued by the hospital, he would be awarded during ceremony being scheduled on 5th of June at auditorium of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur.

Prof. Dr. M. Azam Mushtaq hails from Multan and was a former head of Pulmonology department of Nishtar hospital.

He offered a number of different services and treatments such as Blood Gas Analysis, Bronchial Biopsy, Bronchial Thermoplasty (Severe Asthma Treatment), Diabetes Management, Diagnostic Testing, Lung Biopsy, Lung Transplant, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Spirometry and Thyroid Treatment.