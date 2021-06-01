UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Azam Mushtaq Nominates For Gold Medal: For Covid-19 Patients

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:59 PM

Dr Azam Mushtaq nominates for gold medal: for Covid-19 patients

Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) and Allied Institution Employees (AIE) Bahawalpur has recommended gold medal for Professor Dr. Azam Mushtaq, Professor of Pulmonology for contributing the best services for COVID-19 patients admitted into the hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) and Allied Institution Employees (AIE) Bahawalpur has recommended gold medal for Professor Dr. Azam Mushtaq, Professor of Pulmonology for contributing the best services for COVID-19 patients admitted into the hospital.

According to notification issued by the hospital, he would be awarded during ceremony being scheduled on 5th of June at auditorium of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur.

Prof. Dr. M. Azam Mushtaq hails from Multan and was a former head of Pulmonology department of Nishtar hospital.

He offered a number of different services and treatments such as Blood Gas Analysis, Bronchial Biopsy, Bronchial Thermoplasty (Severe Asthma Treatment), Diabetes Management, Diagnostic Testing, Lung Biopsy, Lung Transplant, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Spirometry and Thyroid Treatment.

Related Topics

Multan Bahawalpur June Gas Gold From Best Blood

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks enjoy further gains

1 minute ago

PM condemns attacks on FC; vows not to let anyone ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner holds 9th open court to resolve probl ..

1 minute ago

China's revised minor protection law to prevent in ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Health Ministry Registers AstraZeneca CO ..

3 minutes ago

Argentina Has 60 Days to Reach Loan Agreement With ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.