Dr. Azhar Ali Shah Appointed University Of Sindh Focal Person For Larkana Campus

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:40 PM

Dr. Azhar Ali Shah appointed University of Sindh Focal Person for Larkana Campus

Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, the Professor of the Institute of Information and Communication Technology University of Sindh has been appointed as focal person of Larkana Campus of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, the Professor of the Institute of Information and Communication Technology University of Sindh has been appointed as focal person of Larkana Campus of the varsity.

The university spokesman said here Thursday that the said appointment has been consequent upon completion of tenure of Dr Shah's predecessor Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad Jamali.

Your Thoughts and Comments

