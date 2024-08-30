- Home
- Education
- News
- Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito appointed as Principal of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering
Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito Appointed As Principal Of Khairpur College Of Agricultural Engineering
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 06:55 PM
The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Dr. Fateh Mari, has approved the appointment of Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, a professor from the Agricultural Economics Department, as the new Principal of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Dr. Fateh Mari, has approved the appointment of Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, a professor from the Agricultural Economics Department, as the new Principal of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.
According to a press release issued by the university, Dr. Sahito has officially assumed his responsibilities. He holds a PhD in Economics from Justus Liebig University, Giessen, Germany, along with BSc and MSc degrees in Agricultural Economics.
Throughout his 18-year career, Dr. Sahito has made significant contributions in teaching, research, and administrative affairs at the university’s main campus. He also served as the Director of the Business Incubation Center and as the focal person for the Youth Development Center.
A certified master trainer, Dr. Sahito has expertise in modular training programs from ITC GRASP and SMEDA. He was also playing a key role in a joint project between United Bank Limited and Sindh Agriculture University focused on the development of wheat and cotton seeds and varieties. His research achievements include providing analytical support for technical papers, policy notes, and other agricultural documents.
The Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mari, praised the services of former Principal Dr. Ali Raza Shah and expressed confidence that under Dr. Sahito's leadership, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology will experience renewed energy and direction, further advancing the institution's educational and research initiatives in the agricultural sector.
Recent Stories
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge steady as rate cut looms
Fed's preferred annual inflation indicator unchanged at 2.6% in July, below 2.7% ..
Eurozone inflation falls to three-year low in August
Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar
UK voices concerns at Israel's 'methods' in West Bank raid
No space for those who left PTI during difficult times: Imran Khan
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs9.2 trillion into market
Multan set to host South Africa women cricket team
Stocks rise as eurozone inflation cools, US economy thrives
Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup
Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence
Israel air strike kills three Palestinians on third day of West Bank raid
More Stories From Education
-
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain2 days ago
-
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 292 days ago
-
Edu boards directed to announce SSC, HSC part-II results by Sept 152 days ago
-
KU announces results of Academic Council Elections from constituencies of associate professor, assis ..2 days ago
-
Agriculture University holds academic council meeting2 days ago
-
St. Patrick’s High School Organizes Sabeel on Chalem at St. Patrick's High School4 days ago
-
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts6 days ago
-
Federal Board announces Intermediate Part I&II results 20247 days ago
-
Collective efforts imperative to ensure food security: UAF VC7 days ago
-
Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees8 days ago
-
PU teachers disown elected body, condemns personal usage of ASA8 days ago
-
KU VC inaugurates drip irrigation system at Pharmacy Chowk9 days ago