Open Menu

Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito Appointed As Principal Of Khairpur College Of Agricultural Engineering

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito appointed as Principal of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Dr. Fateh Mari, has approved the appointment of Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, a professor from the Agricultural Economics Department, as the new Principal of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Dr. Fateh Mari, has approved the appointment of Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, a professor from the Agricultural Economics Department, as the new Principal of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology. 

According to a press release issued by the university, Dr. Sahito has officially assumed his responsibilities. He holds a PhD in Economics from Justus Liebig University, Giessen, Germany, along with BSc and MSc degrees in Agricultural Economics. 

Throughout his 18-year career, Dr. Sahito has made significant contributions in teaching, research, and administrative affairs at the university’s main campus. He also served as the Director of the Business Incubation Center and as the focal person for the Youth Development Center.

A certified master trainer, Dr. Sahito has expertise in modular training programs from ITC GRASP and SMEDA. He was also playing a key role in a joint project between United Bank Limited and Sindh Agriculture University focused on the development of wheat and cotton seeds and varieties. His research achievements include providing analytical support for technical papers, policy notes, and other agricultural documents.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mari, praised the services of former Principal Dr. Ali Raza Shah and expressed confidence that under Dr. Sahito's leadership, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology will experience renewed energy and direction, further advancing the institution's educational and research initiatives in the agricultural sector.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Business Agriculture Germany Giessen Khairpur United Bank Limited Cotton From Wheat

Recent Stories

US Fed's preferred inflation gauge steady as rate ..

US Fed's preferred inflation gauge steady as rate cut looms

2 minutes ago
 Fed's preferred annual inflation indicator unchang ..

Fed's preferred annual inflation indicator unchanged at 2.6% in July, below 2.7% ..

17 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation falls to three-year low in Augu ..

Eurozone inflation falls to three-year low in August

13 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar

13 minutes ago
 UK voices concerns at Israel's 'methods' in West B ..

UK voices concerns at Israel's 'methods' in West Bank raid

13 minutes ago
 No space for those who left PTI during difficult t ..

No space for those who left PTI during difficult times: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs9.2 trillio ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs9.2 trillion into market

13 minutes ago
 Multan set to host South Africa women cricket team

Multan set to host South Africa women cricket team

13 minutes ago
 Stocks rise as eurozone inflation cools, US econom ..

Stocks rise as eurozone inflation cools, US economy thrives

1 minute ago
 Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup

Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup

3 hours ago
 Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested ..

Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence

3 hours ago
 Israel air strike kills three Palestinians on thir ..

Israel air strike kills three Palestinians on third day of West Bank raid

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education