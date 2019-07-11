UrduPoint.com
Dr. Israr Iqbal Defends Ph.D Thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A student of Iqra National University Peshawar, Israr Iqbal Awan a PhD scholar of Computer Sciences has successfully defended his doctoral thesis in a public defense held at varsity premises.

The topic of his Ph.

D theses was "Efficient in-band Communication between Controller and Forwarding Devices in Software Define Networks." Prof. Dr. Nadir Shah, Department of Computer Science supervised his Ph.D thesis.

The Scholar presented a comprehensive summary of his Ph.D dissertation and afterwards, he responded to various questions regarding the different aspects.

