Dr Khalil Ibupoto Appoints New Salu VC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:39 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the recommendations of search committee has appointed Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto vice-chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University (Salu), Khairpur for a period of four years

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the recommendations of search committee has appointed Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto vice-chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University (Salu), Khairpur for a period of four years.

It is pertinent to mention that a notification No. SO(U)U&B/SALU/6-45/2020/580, 2020 issued by Muhammad Riazuddin, Secretary Universities and Boards department, Government. of Sindh, said a release issued on Friday.

Dr. Khalil Ibupoto had vast and rich academic, research and administrative experience about 38 years. He had prestigious post doctorate degree as well remained members and Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation, Islamabad in BPS-22, Director General Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC), Director Research ORIC Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Chairman department of F.

S and dean faculty of Agriculture Engineering, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

Dr Ibupoto had organized number of workshops on his credit and inked national and international cooperation Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and took dynamic initiative for international collaboration with USDA, EU, TUBETAK, UNESCO, PNCU and IBSE.

He organized international conferences on Agriculture Engineering at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam. Moreover, he started postgraduate courses developed and started on masters of engineering and PhD and taken indigenous initiative for the establishment of office of research innovation and commercialization (ORIC).

Dr Khalil supervised 110 students projects undergraduate (Bachelor of Engineering), Postgraduate (Master of Engineering) and PhD. Dr Khalil embarked number of research project especially on Onion Post Harvest Technology.

