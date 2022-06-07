Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & In-vitro Embryo Production at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged the thesis defense seminar of Dr Mudussar Nawaz a student of Doctor of Philosophy in the Department of Theriogenology on Tuesday at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged the thesis defense seminar of Dr Mudussar Nawaz a student of Doctor of Philosophy in the Department of Theriogenology on Tuesday at City Campus Lahore. The title of his thesis was “Effect of Serum Progesterone and Ovarian Stimulation on Developmental Competence of Ovum Pick-up Based Sahiwal Cattle Oocytes”.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the thesis defense seminar while Retired Prof of Agriculture University Faisalabad Dr Hafiz Abdus Samad, Chairman Department of Theriogenology Prof Dr Amjad Riaz and Prof Dr Mian Abdul Sattar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad shared his views about the challenges in the areas of Theriogenology regarding the production of buffalo and Sahiwal cow.

He said it is direly needed to focus on the Reproductive Biotechnology use for the development of dairy animal production which is key way to boost national economy of Pakistan.

While speaking about his thesis defense, Dr Mudussar mentioned that the current study is the first one to document birth of four pure Sahiwal calves in Pakistan through Ovum Pick-up & In-vitro Embryo Production (OPU-IVEP). He said through this procedure, oocytes were retrieved from FSH stimulated Sahiwal cows, fertilized with semen from an elite Sahiwal bull and embryos were produced in lab. These embryos were transferred to the recipient cows leading to the birth of pure bred live calves at Livestock Experimental Station Bahdurnagar Okara.