UrduPoint.com

Dr Mudussar Nawaz Successfully Defended His PhD Thesis Seminar On Ovum Pick-up & In-vitro Embryo Production At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 04:45 PM

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & In-vitro Embryo Production at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged the thesis defense seminar of Dr Mudussar Nawaz a student of Doctor of Philosophy in the Department of Theriogenology on Tuesday at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged the thesis defense seminar of Dr Mudussar Nawaz a student of Doctor of Philosophy in the Department of Theriogenology on Tuesday at City Campus Lahore. The title of his thesis was “Effect of Serum Progesterone and Ovarian Stimulation on Developmental Competence of Ovum Pick-up Based Sahiwal Cattle Oocytes”.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the thesis defense seminar while Retired Prof of Agriculture University Faisalabad Dr Hafiz Abdus Samad, Chairman Department of Theriogenology Prof Dr Amjad Riaz and Prof Dr Mian Abdul Sattar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad shared his views about the challenges in the areas of Theriogenology regarding the production of buffalo and Sahiwal cow.

He said it is direly needed to focus on the Reproductive Biotechnology use for the development of dairy animal production which is key way to boost national economy of Pakistan.

While speaking about his thesis defense, Dr Mudussar mentioned that the current study is the first one to document birth of four pure Sahiwal calves in Pakistan through Ovum Pick-up & In-vitro Embryo Production (OPU-IVEP). He said through this procedure, oocytes were retrieved from FSH stimulated Sahiwal cows, fertilized with semen from an elite Sahiwal bull and embryos were produced in lab. These embryos were transferred to the recipient cows leading to the birth of pure bred live calves at Livestock Experimental Station Bahdurnagar Okara.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Agriculture Student Doctor Sahiwal Okara Buffalo University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

2 minutes ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

7 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

2 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.