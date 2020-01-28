Dr Mukhtar urges youth to realize significance of changing educational requirements

(@FahadShabbir)

Higher Education Commission (HEC) former chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has stressed the importance of knowledge-based economy and urged youth to realize significance of changing educational trends and requirements

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) Higher education Commission (HEC) former chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has stressed the importance of knowledge-based economy and urged youth to realize significance of changing educational trends and requirements.

Dr Mukhtar said Muslims were not that bad like they were being portrayed, adding that history is full of amazing Muslim scientists and physicians who have great contribution in the fields of Physics, Mathematics, Astronomy, Medical, and Surgery.He said, "Muslims scientist worked fantastically in the field of Physics and then we lost our directions and priorities that's why we are suffering." The Subject of Physics and mathematics are very important and crucial ones and indeed a base line for all modern scientific inventions, he added.The former HEC chairman said that he is very happy to see young generation's determination to grow and learn modern subjects.

While encouraging participants of the competition, he said there is no win or lose in the competition and the best thing is that you are here and competing at national level and struggling to qualify for the International Level competition.Dr Mukhtar said this while addressing concluding ceremony of National Competition of Young Physicists at Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi.

PYPT serves as a qualification round tournament to select students for representing Pakistan as a in the international competitions.According to details, the International Young Physicists' Tournament (IYPT) takes place in Pakistan every year.

This year competition was organized by Department of Physics, FJWU in collaboration with Pakistan Young Physicist's Tournament' (PYPT).The former chairman said that we, as senior academia, will provide the best of the best knowledge to our youth and youth will contribute for the welfare of society and human being.Fatima Jinnah Women University Vice Chancellor Dr Saima Hamid said, "You are all familiar with the history as now all the salient points have been highlighted.

You must appreciate that endeavor the cream of the cream or cream of the nation rather that has been selected for this particular event.""And you, I'm sure, must be very excited for this tournament and I'm glad to see the participation of young generation from across the country and it is the privilege for FJWU to host you for these two days," the VC said.She said please remember during the proceedings of this event you'll be exposed to a ray of experienced in which you have to give your best to challenges that are oppose to you and please remembers to enjoy experience and develop your networks.The Participants from Aitchison College, Lahore Grammar school (Johar Town), Pak Turk Maarif School and College and Beacon House School System (Johar Town) participated in this competition and they presented their problems, which were already assigned to them.The office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) of Fatima Jinnah Women University facilitated this event by making overall arrangements for the Young talented participants from different schools of Pakistan.