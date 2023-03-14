UrduPoint.com

Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar Assumes Charge As VC QAU

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (SI) assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (SI) assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University on Tuesday.

The President of Pakistan, being Chancellor of the University has appointed him as Vice Chancellor of QAU for a period of four years.

Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar is an accomplished scholar and academician with a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the esteemed University of Leeds, UK, and an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Punjab.

With a remarkable career spanning decades, Dr Akhtar has held significant positions in academia.

Currently serving as the VC of the University of Punjab, he also worked as VC of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila, VC of the University of Sahiwal, VC of Information and Technology University (ITU-Punjab), and Rector of the National Textile University, Faisalabad (NTU).

Notably, he also served as vice-chairman (Punjab) of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for more than six years.

Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar is a prolific author, having authored and edited four books on quality assurance in higher education in Pakistan.

He is also known for his research publications in various journals and services as the Editor of the Journal of Quality & Technology Management. Furthermore, Dr Akhtar was the Founder and Director of the Institute of Quality and Technology Management (IQTM) and Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) at the University of Punjab.

He also holds the position of Vice-Chairman Punjab of the Pakistan Engineering Council and serves on various boards and committees at the University of Punjab.

The government of Pakistan awarded Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar the distinguished Sitara-i-Imtiaz in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the field of education (engineering & technology) on 23rd March 2015.

