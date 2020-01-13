Dr Omar Atiq Chairman BoG of American College of Physicians visits Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) Dr Omar Atiq chair of the board of governors of the American College of Physicians (ACP), former governor of the ACP Arkansas Chapter, and past president, speaker of the house and chairman of the board of the Arkansas Medical Society visited Pakistan and called on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

For the first time in the 140 years history of the United States, a Pakistani-American physician, Dr Omar Atiq, has been conferred this prestigious title. He has been selected as ‘Chairman Elect’ for Board of Governors of the American College of Physicians (ACP) for year 18-19 and Chairman for year 19-20.

No Pakistani has assumed this title before. Prof Dr Omar Atiq, having studied at Cadet College Hassanabdal, graduated from Khyber Medical College Peshawar. The esteemed professor, who specializes in the treatment of cancer, has been currently teaching in the ACP.

Expressing their delight over the selection of Dr Omar as the Chairman, the Pakistani community in the US has termed the meritorious achievement a great honor for the country.