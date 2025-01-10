Open Menu

Dr. Rehana Appointed UoS Controller Examinations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 09:04 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Punjab governor and University of Sargodha chancellor has appointed Dr. Rehana Ilyas as the controller of examinations at the University of Sargodha.

She has officially assumed her duties in her new role.

Dr. Rehana, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at the university, brings extensive experience in both academic and administrative domains.

