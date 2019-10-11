UrduPoint.com
Dr. Saima Hamid Resumes Duties As VC FJWU

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:29 PM

A learned scholar, Dr. Saima Hamid resumed her duties as a Vice Chancellor in Fatima Jinnah Women University on October 11 (Friday)Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, former Vice Chancellor, FJWU welcomed Dr. Saima Hamid in her new office, said a news release issued here

Saima Hamid in her new office, said a news release issued here.

Saima Hamid in her new office, said a news release issued here.

After the completion of official proceedings, Dr. Saima Hamid thanked and congratulated Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir on successful completion of her tenure in the Vice Chancellor Office and resumed her charge as the current Vice Chancellor of the FJWU for next four years.

More Stories From Education

