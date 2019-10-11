Dr. Saima Hamid resumes duties as VC FJWU

A learned scholar, Dr. Saima Hamid resumed her duties as a Vice Chancellor in Fatima Jinnah Women University on October 11 (Friday)Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, former Vice Chancellor, FJWU welcomed Dr. Saima Hamid in her new office, said a news release issued here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A learned scholar, Dr. Saima Hamid resumed her duties as a Vice Chancellor in Fatima Jinnah Women University on October 11 (Friday)Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, former Vice Chancellor, FJWU welcomed Dr.

Saima Hamid in her new office, said a news release issued here.

After the completion of official proceedings, Dr. Saima Hamid thanked and congratulated Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir on successful completion of her tenure in the Vice Chancellor Office and resumed her charge as the current Vice Chancellor of the FJWU for next four years.