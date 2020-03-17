UrduPoint.com
Dr Sarfraz Hassan Appointed Dean Faculty Of Social Sciences UAF

Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:33 PM

Dr Sarfraz Hassan appointed Dean Faculty of Social Sciences UAF

Punjab Governor and Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has appointed Prof Dr Sarfraz Hassan Director Institute of Agricultural & Resource Economics as Dean Faculty of Social Sciences UAF

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, after getting nod from the chancellor has issued the notification, which says that he (Dr Sarfraz Hassan) will hold office of the Dean for three years.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, after getting nod from the chancellor has issued the notification, which says that he (Dr Sarfraz Hassan) will hold office of the Dean for three years.

Dr. Sarfraz Hassan, a renowned Agri Economist, has so far produced six PhDs and more than 150 MPhil scholars have completed their scholarly attainment under his direct guidance.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf congratulating Dr. Sarfraz Hassan expressed well wishes for his success.

Dr. Sarfraz Hassan has assumed the charge of his new office as Dean Faculty of Social Sciences

