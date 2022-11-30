Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakistan  

, ,

Dr. Zammurd Awan has gained distinctions by writing a research based book on the status of women of Pakistan which has been duly acknowledged and published by London based Cambridge Publishing Scholars.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2022) Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan has emerged as a distinguished writer of the women's rights in the academic circles of the country.

Dr. Zammurd Awan has written a research based book titled "Women and Social Change in Pakistan" which has been duly acknowledged and published by London based Cambridge Publishing Scholar has published her book titled “Women and Social Change in Pakistan”.

Born and raised in Pakistan, Dr. Zammurd Awan who is serving as an associate professor in Political Science at Forman Christian College University has come up with the findings on the status of women in the country through the lens of an eastern women.

“This is a research based work through the lens of a woman who was born and raised in Pakistan,” says Dr. Zammurd Awan while talking to UrduPoint.

The scholar has underlined the challenges being faced by the Pakistani women and has provided an effective solution which no other contemporary female writer has discussed.

The writer says her book has highlighted the impact of education, media, legislation, executive measures, political process, and civil society on women’s role and placement in Pakistan.

She believes that the women in Pakistan are in unseen chains as they are also discouraged even to drive scooties to go to study or job.

“The women are hounded with all kinds of slogans and disapproval, and are followed by men which cause them huge embarrassment—a really disappointing fact,” the writer says.

Talking about the women’s problem, Dr. Awan says, “Unless the women have grey hair, they are neither respected nor considered capable of holding a top position in Pakistan,” pointing out that the latest figures and research work show that women’s overall participation increased but a lot of work is yet to be done if Pakistan really wants to embark on the journey of progress and development.

She is also a Punjabi poet and has grip over Punjabi language as well.

She believes that misinterpretation of religion and cultural hurdles are the main reasons behind the failures of women.

The writer says, “It is a matter of great concerns as to why women despite getting education cannot get jobs of their choices,” The problems, she says, do not end here as the women are also not free in this society.

She has also reflected upon the hard realities of the present society, saying that “there is not even a single shop being run by a woman in the local markets like Anarkali, Shah Alam Market and other bazaars like these,”

Dr. Zammurd thinks that the women actually are not free in contending that if they go to the markets or anywhere they face many troubles as the eyes chase them throughout the ways as they walk.

“This is troubling. This is for what I have done this research work, because no society cannot progress without freedom of the women,” she argues.

Dr. Zammurd Awan who has extensive experience of 15 years has represented Pakistan in more than 17 countries including India and Japan and presented her papers on different topics, especially about the women and social change in Pakistan. She has also represented her research work at Hyderabad University of India on the domestic violence and impressed the audience by presenting a comprehensive study of India and Pakistan.

Sharing solution to empower the women, Dr. Zammurd Awan says that only education and equal opportunities for employment can help them get rid of all their challenges. “Solution is quite clear. Educate the women, give them employment and let them go freely everywhere, so the men could become familiar of their excessive presence,” she argues, adding that it is the way out to root out injustice and discrimination against the women.

She also states, “It’s time to make men our main focus of training as they are supposed to give due respect to the women like their mothers, sisters, daughters and even as wives.

“These defined roles can help the society to empower the women in our land of pure , she concludes.