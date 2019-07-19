Dr Tufail given additional charge of Rind University

Vice Chancellor of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan Dr Muhammad Tufail has been given an additional charge of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology (MCKRUT) in Dera Ghazi Khan as VC following approval from the Punjab governor

Moreover, Dr Allah Bakhsh, Dr Ziaullah and Dr Mudasir Maqbool were also given additional charge of posts of registrar, treasurer and controller of examinations, respectively, in the MCKRUT.

All the four senior administration officials have recently been designated to take up additional responsibilities of laying sound foundation of the technology university newly established in the neighbourhood of the city of DGKhan.

Currently they are also running the affairs of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan on corresponding positions.

The notification issued in the public interest on order of the governor by the Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department, Punjab government announced that these posts will be held by the office holders till the appointment of regular incumbents or the expiry of six months whichever is earlier.

It may be noted that Punjab Assembly had passed the Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan Act 2019 in mid March and later technology college Dera Ghazi Khan was upgraded as the university and additional infrastructure would be put in place there to meet the requirements of a full fledged university. The Rs 2.3 billion project would help provide higher level technical education and training to produce highly qualified professionals from an area that is located on western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).