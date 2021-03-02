UrduPoint.com
Dr Yorid Ahsan Relieved From Additional Duties Of UoP's Registrar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:06 PM

Dr Yorid Ahsan relieved from additional duties of UoP's Registrar

The Vice Chancellor of University of Peshawar (UoP) here Tuesday relieved Professor Dr Yorid Ahsan Zia from the additional duties of registrar on his own request with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor of University of Peshawar (UoP) here Tuesday relieved Professor Dr Yorid Ahsan Zia from the additional duties of registrar on his own request with immediate effect.

According to office order, the VC has entrusted the duties of the registrar to Saifullah Khan additional registrar till further order.

