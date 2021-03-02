The Vice Chancellor of University of Peshawar (UoP) here Tuesday relieved Professor Dr Yorid Ahsan Zia from the additional duties of registrar on his own request with immediate effect

According to office order, the VC has entrusted the duties of the registrar to Saifullah Khan additional registrar till further order.