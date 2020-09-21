UrduPoint.com
Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani Posted As Acting Vice Chancellor SAU

Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:16 PM

Sindh Government on Monday posted Prof. Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani as acting Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Government on Monday posted Prof. Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani as acting Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam.

According to a notification, Sindh Chief Minister by exercising powers vested in him under Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendments) Act-2018, has assigned acting charge of the post of Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University to Prof.

Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani till the appointment of regular Vice Chancellor through Search Committee.

