Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani Posted As Acting Vice Chancellor SAU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:16 PM
Sindh Government on Monday posted Prof. Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani as acting Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Government on Monday posted Prof. Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani as acting Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam.
According to a notification, Sindh Chief Minister by exercising powers vested in him under Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendments) Act-2018, has assigned acting charge of the post of Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University to Prof.
Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani till the appointment of regular Vice Chancellor through Search Committee.