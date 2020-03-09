UrduPoint.com
Dr. Zeeshan Appointed Director ORIC Sindh University

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:52 PM

Associate Professor Institute of Information and Communication Technology Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed Bhatti has been appointed as Director Office of the Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Sindh, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Associate Professor Institute of Information and Communication Technology Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed Bhatti has been appointed as Director Office of the Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, the Vice chancellor Prof. Dr.

Fateh Muhammad Burfat handed over the appointment order to Dr. Bhatti was handed in his office on Monday.

Dr. Bhatti thanked the Vice Chancellor for his trust and confidence in his person; wherein, the Vice Chancellor expressed the hope that Dr. Bhatti would be doing his best to elevate ORIC office to greater heights by his professional vision and academic acumen.

