Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

Higher Education Commission of Punjab provides instructions to educational institutions to support this campaign

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) In a positive development for college and university students, the Punjab government on Tuesday decided to issue driving licenses to them.

The administrations of universities and colleges would help students access testing centers where all necessary resources for obtaining driving licenses would be made available.

A spokesperson from the Punjab Traffic Headquarters announced that an additional IG traffic approved the issuance of licenses for students.

He said that a notification was dispatched to all Chief Traffic Officers (CTOs) and District Traffic Officers (DTOs).

This notification stated that both students and administrative staff from educational institutions would be eligible for licenses.

The spokesperson highlighted that many students are operating motorcycles and vehicles without licenses, which increases the risk of accidents. To address this, a special campaign has been initiated across Punjab to facilitate the issuance of driving licenses to students and faculty members.

As part of this initiative, CTOs and District Traffic Officers are expected to promptly meet with the leaders of educational institutions.

The universities would appoint focal persons to assist in the process of driving license.