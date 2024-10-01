Driving Licenses To Be Issued To Students Of Colleges, Universities
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2024 | 01:44 PM
Higher Education Commission of Punjab provides instructions to educational institutions to support this campaign
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) In a positive development for college and university students, the Punjab government on Tuesday decided to issue driving licenses to them.
The Higher education Commission of Punjab provided instructions to educational institutions to support this campaign.
The administrations of universities and colleges would help students access testing centers where all necessary resources for obtaining driving licenses would be made available.
A spokesperson from the Punjab Traffic Headquarters announced that an additional IG traffic approved the issuance of licenses for students.
He said that a notification was dispatched to all Chief Traffic Officers (CTOs) and District Traffic Officers (DTOs).
This notification stated that both students and administrative staff from educational institutions would be eligible for licenses.
The spokesperson highlighted that many students are operating motorcycles and vehicles without licenses, which increases the risk of accidents. To address this, a special campaign has been initiated across Punjab to facilitate the issuance of driving licenses to students and faculty members.
As part of this initiative, CTOs and District Traffic Officers are expected to promptly meet with the leaders of educational institutions.
The universities would appoint focal persons to assist in the process of driving license.
Recent Stories
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
More Stories From Education
-
HEC approves LIRA research journal3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards1 day ago
-
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here17 days ago
-
Classes start at DMC university campus19 days ago
-
Girls clinch top slots in FA and FSc results of Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand board examination19 days ago
-
UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences22 days ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees22 days ago
-
UMT holds ceremony24 days ago
-
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program26 days ago
-
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement29 days ago
-
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad29 days ago
-
Intermediate Part-II results to be announced on Sep 4 in Punjab29 days ago