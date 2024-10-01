Open Menu

Driving Licenses To Be Issued To Students Of Colleges, Universities

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2024 | 01:44 PM

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

Higher Education Commission of Punjab provides instructions to educational institutions to support this campaign

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) In a positive development for college and university students, the Punjab government on Tuesday decided to issue driving licenses to them.

The Higher education Commission of Punjab provided instructions to educational institutions to support this campaign.

The administrations of universities and colleges would help students access testing centers where all necessary resources for obtaining driving licenses would be made available.

A spokesperson from the Punjab Traffic Headquarters announced that an additional IG traffic approved the issuance of licenses for students.

He said that a notification was dispatched to all Chief Traffic Officers (CTOs) and District Traffic Officers (DTOs).

This notification stated that both students and administrative staff from educational institutions would be eligible for licenses.

The spokesperson highlighted that many students are operating motorcycles and vehicles without licenses, which increases the risk of accidents. To address this, a special campaign has been initiated across Punjab to facilitate the issuance of driving licenses to students and faculty members.

As part of this initiative, CTOs and District Traffic Officers are expected to promptly meet with the leaders of educational institutions.

The universities would appoint focal persons to assist in the process of driving license.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicles Traffic HEC All From

Recent Stories

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

10 minutes ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

18 minutes ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

24 minutes ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

26 minutes ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

30 minutes ago
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

56 minutes ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Education