Dutch Delegation Calls On University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice-chancellor

Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:47 PM

A three-member delegation from The Netherlands called on Vice-Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ): A three-member delegation from The Netherlands called on Vice-Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, here on Friday.

The delegation comprising Nedap Livestock Management Marketing Manager Dairy Rudy Ebbekink, Export Business Consultant Dr Rana Shaukat Hussain and Cloud Agri Pakistan General Manager Dr Muhammad Asadullah Khan discussed with the vice-chancellor the academia-industry collaboration in precision farming, research and development.

The VC said that the UVAS was promoting national and international collaboration for the cause of quality education, research and community services which ultimately contributed to national development.

