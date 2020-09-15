UrduPoint.com
E-library Re-opens

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 04:49 PM

E-library re-opens

As life returns to normal after the coronavirus pandemic an E-library earlier set up at Al-Fateh Sports Complex has been re-opened for general public

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :As life returns to normal after the coronavirus pandemic an E-library earlier set up at Al-Fateh sports Complex has been re-opened for general public.

District Sports Officer, Sajida Lateef said Tuesday that this library remained closed for general public due to corona pandemic but now it has been re-opened, allowing people to avail this good opportunity.

"However, implementation on corona SOPs will be ensured strictly and no one would be allowed to enter E-library premises without face mask", DSO said.

The E-library will remain open from 9 am to 4 pm and people can get themselves registered for membership during office time, she added.

More Stories From Education

