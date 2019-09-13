E-transfer policy beneficial for schoolteachers: DEA CEO

UrduPoint.com
Fri 13th September 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :District education Authority (DEA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shamsher Ahmed Khan Friday, terming E-Transfers of schoolteachers a great facility, has said that up to 300 teachers benefited from the policy in the first phase.

He informed APP that across Punjab, public schoolteachers have submitted e-transfer applications to benefit from the innovative initiative.

Teachers can even send their joining reports through this system, the DEA chief executive officer said adding that after lifting of the ban on transfers and postings by the provincial government, teachers might apply for transfers in the second phase.

Firstly, intra-district and then inter-district transfers were made in the summer vacations, Shamsher added.

To a question, he replied that around 17,000 teachers had applied for transfer in the province and around 16,500 joined new postings through the E-transfer policy.

To a question, the CEO said that different schools in the district were constructing toilets with their own resources as well as other missing facilities.

About clean drinking water, he said that most schools had filtered water facility, adding that water in Shujabad and Jalapur Pirwala was contaminated.

