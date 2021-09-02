EC KP inspects arrangements for cantonment board elections in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sharifullah Marwat on Thursday visited Dera Ismail district to give a final touch to the arrangements for cantonment board elections to be held on September 12 on general seats of 33 wards of 11 cantonment boards in 7 districts of the province.

The Provincial Election Commissioner chaired a meeting in Dera Ismail Khan with regard to election preparations and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

The meeting beside others was also attended by CEO Cantonment Board as returning officer for the elections, Deputy Commissioner, DPO, Regional Election Commissioner and District Election Commissioner DI Khan.

The meeting was told that training of the election staff was in final stages. The DPO told the meeting that foolproof security measures would be adopted during the cantonment board elections.

The District Returning Officer told the meeting that logistic arrangements for election material and staff and proper security and communication plans have been devised with consultation of all stakeholders.

The Provincial Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction over election arrangements and directed that all necessary measures should be adopted to ensure free, fair and transparent cantonment board elections.

He told the meeting that on 12rth September polling would start at 08:00 a.m. and continue till 05:00 p.m. He asked the voters, especially the females, to cast their votes without any hesitation and fear in cantonment board election.

The Provincial Election Commissioner had also visited Kohat and Bannu districts the other day to inspect arrangements for cantonment board elections.