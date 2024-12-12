ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The European Central Bank cut interest rates again Thursday and hinted at more to come, with President Christine Lagarde saying the beleaguered eurozone economy was "losing momentum" as EU and US politics fuelled uncertainty.

The central bank for the 20 countries that use the euro reduced its key deposit rate by a quarter point to three percent, as widely expected.

It was the ECB's third cut in a row and fourth since June, when it kicked off its current easing cycle.

After hiking borrowing costs from mid-2022 to combat runaway energy and food costs, policymakers have turned their attention to lowering rates as inflation eases and the eurozone economic outlook darkens.

While there had been speculation the ECB could opt for a bigger move, particularly after a surprise bumper cut by the Swiss central bank hours earlier, it decided to continue at the same pace, with a quarter-point reduction.

But Lagarde was clear that the Frankfurt-based institution's concerns now centred on the weakening outlook in the eurozone, following a string of worse-than-expected data.

"The latest information suggests (the eurozone) is losing momentum," she told a press conference after the rate decision.

The ECB's updated forecasts highlighted the problem, with the central bank cutting its growth estimates slightly for 2024 and the following two years -- to 0.

7 percent, 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

- 'Door open' for more cuts -

Observers seized on the ECB dropping language from its statement on keeping rates "sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary", saying it showed policymakers laying the ground for further cuts.

When pressed on the change, Lagarde would not be confirm future reductions, although she did add that "the direction of travel currently is very clear".

Analysts were confident more rate cuts were coming.

"The door has been opened more clearly to further cuts," said Mark Wall, chief European economist at Deutsche Bank, adding the statement signalled an "easing bias".

As well as cutting growth forecasts, the ECB trimmed its inflation estimates for 2024 to 2.4 percent and to 2.1 percent in 2025.

Eurozone inflation peaked at 10.6 percent in late 2022 after surging in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and amid post-pandemic supply chain woes.

It fell back under the ECB's two-percent target in September but rebounded in subsequent months, reaching 2.3 percent in November.