Open Menu

Edu Boards Directed To Announce SSC, HSC Part-II Results By Sept 15

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Edu boards directed to announce SSC, HSC part-II results by Sept 15

Universities and Boards Department Sindh has directed educational boards to ensure announcement of results of Secondary School Certificate part II and Higher Secondary School Certificate part II annual exam results by September 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Universities and Boards Department Sindh has directed educational boards to ensure announcement of results of Secondary school Certificate part II and Higher Secondary School Certificate part II annual exam results by September 2024.

On the directives of the Minister for Universities and Boards Department, Karachi,Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana Boards have been asked to announce SSC part II and HSC part II annual examinations results from August 29 to September 15, 2024.

According to press release, BISE Sukkur and SBA have already announced SSC part-II results on August 07 and August 26 respectively while BISE to announce SSC part-II results on August 29, 2024.

BISE Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas to announce results on September 05 while BSE Karachi to announce SSC part-II General Group result on August 30 and Science Group result to be announced on September 15, 2024.

All Boards are also directed to announce HSC part- II results by September 15, 2024, press release stated.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana BISE August September HSSC From

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

7 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

7 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

7 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

8 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

8 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

8 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

8 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

8 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

8 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

8 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

8 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

8 hours ago

More Stories From Education