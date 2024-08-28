Edu boards directed to announce SSC, HSC part-II results by Sept 15

Universities and Boards Department Sindh has directed educational boards to ensure announcement of results of Secondary School Certificate part II and Higher Secondary School Certificate part II annual exam results by September 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Universities and Boards Department Sindh has directed educational boards to ensure announcement of results of Secondary school Certificate part II and Higher Secondary School Certificate part II annual exam results by September 2024.

On the directives of the Minister for Universities and Boards Department, Karachi,Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana Boards have been asked to announce SSC part II and HSC part II annual examinations results from August 29 to September 15, 2024.

According to press release, BISE Sukkur and SBA have already announced SSC part-II results on August 07 and August 26 respectively while BISE to announce SSC part-II results on August 29, 2024.

BISE Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas to announce results on September 05 while BSE Karachi to announce SSC part-II General Group result on August 30 and Science Group result to be announced on September 15, 2024.

All Boards are also directed to announce HSC part- II results by September 15, 2024, press release stated.