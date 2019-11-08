UrduPoint.com
Edu Deptt Bans Usage Of Mobile Phone In Educational Institutions

Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:56 PM

Edu deptt bans usage of mobile phone in educational institutions

The provincial education department has banned using mobile phone and other sources of social media in both public and private educational institutions

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial education department has banned using mobile phone and other sources of social media in both public and private educational institutions.

An official source told APP on Friday that the ban had been imposed to avoid menace of drugs and to safeguard the young generation from this curse.

He said the director Public Instructions (SE) in a letter to all chief executive officers (CEOs) of the District Education Authorities across the province had directed officers to disseminate the information to field formation working under their jurisdictions.

The authority has ordered strict compliance in true letter and spirit, the source concluded.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

