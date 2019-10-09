UrduPoint.com
Educating Women About Breast Cancer, Need Of Hour: Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:57 PM

Vice chancellor Rawalpindi Medical College Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar Wednesday said that there was need to educate women about self-examination because breast cancer did not affect only woman but the whole family bears consequences in terms of social and financial impacts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Vice chancellor Rawalpindi Medical College Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar Wednesday said that there was need to educate women about self-examination because breast cancer did not affect only woman but the whole family bears consequences in terms of social and financial impacts.

Talking to APP the VC said that the condition of breast cancer in the country was alarming. One out of 8th woman in the country had breast cancer, he said.

Dr Umer informed that in order to get relevant data and improve the services of health care in hospitals, a unit of Cancer Registry had been set up at Holy Family Hospital with the assistance of surgical specialists and young doctors.

He said according to the WHO, if the incidence of cancer continues to grow at the present rate, the number of deaths from cancer will increase to more than 13.1 million by 2030 worldwide.

The VC said that cancer was a killing disease, but was curable if diagnosed at an earlier stage.

