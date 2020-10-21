Education at grassroots is government agenda: MPA Ghazala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said that promotion of education at grassroots level was on top of the government agenda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said that promotion of education at grassroots level was on top of the government agenda.

Talking to a delegation at her residence on Wednesday, she said the Sindh Government had focused its attention on equal education facilities to boys and girls.

He said that education was the key to build the economy and overcome social problems, adding no nation could achieve its goals without education. "The Sindh government has set aside billions of rupees to providing missing facilities like washrooms, boundary walls, furniture and clean drinking water to government schools," she added.