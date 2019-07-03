Education based on contemporary trends must for national progress: President

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Stressing the need for modern education system in the country, President Dr. Arif Alvi Wednesday said adoption of contemporary trends was important for national progress and development.

Addressing the 9th convocation of Karakoram International University (KIU) at its main campus here, the President said modern education could help the country keep pace with progressive nations.

President Alvi said developed countries had upgraded their education system by establishing resourceful institutions and synchronizing with the newest market demands.

He congratulated the fresh graduates on completion of their studies and said youth could become the agents of change in the society for a better future.

He urged the degree-holders to remain focused in contributing a positive and productive role for their country.

The President lauded the efforts of Karakoram International University in promoting and providing equal opportunities to the youth of Gilgit Baltistan.

President Alvi also awarded gold and silver medals to 110 position holders in different disciplines.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor KIU Dr Attaullah Shah said the university now ranked in the country's top universities due to its highly qualified faculty and quality of education.

He said 80 percent of KIU faculty were Ph.Ds from leading national and international universities, adding that in a short span of time, over 12,000 students had graduated from the university and serving the nation in different fields.

GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Muqpoon, GB Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, students, parents and faculty members attended the event.