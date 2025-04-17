Education board sets new standards in exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has set a model examination system during the ongoing 9th Class First Annual 2025 exams, ensuring merit, transparency, and strict monitoring

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025)

Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan conducted surprise inspections of various examination centers to examine discipline and enforcing cheating elimination.

Chairman Adnan Khan said that under the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz, the board has stepped up the examination process through advanced technology including digital surveillance, online reporting, and surprise inspections.

"The cheating mafia has been completely eliminated that all cheating attempts have failed", he said.

He credited Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed for their leadership in developing a foolproof system.

Controller Tanveer Awan visited Lawrence College Ghora Gali, Government Riyaz Model High school Sahr Bagla Murree, Government High School Potha Murree, and Government Boys High School Gulyana Gujjar Khan.

He reviewed CCTV operations and staff attendance, emphasizing the Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy toward malpractice.

"The technology driven reforms have restored parents’ and students’ confidence," he said.

He said that only trained, responsible, and honest staff were deployed for conducting the annual examinations.