Open Menu

Education Board Sets New Standards In Exams

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM

Education board sets new standards in exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has set a model examination system during the ongoing 9th Class First Annual 2025 exams, ensuring merit, transparency, and strict monitoring

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has set a model examination system during the ongoing 9th Class First Annual 2025 exams, ensuring merit, transparency, and strict monitoring.

Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan conducted surprise inspections of various examination centers to examine discipline and enforcing cheating elimination.

Chairman Adnan Khan said that under the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz, the board has stepped up the examination process through advanced technology including digital surveillance, online reporting, and surprise inspections.

"The cheating mafia has been completely eliminated that all cheating attempts have failed", he said.

He credited Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed for their leadership in developing a foolproof system.

Controller Tanveer Awan visited Lawrence College Ghora Gali, Government Riyaz Model High school Sahr Bagla Murree, Government High School Potha Murree, and Government Boys High School Gulyana Gujjar Khan.

He reviewed CCTV operations and staff attendance, emphasizing the Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy toward malpractice.

"The technology driven reforms have restored parents’ and students’ confidence," he said.

He said that only trained, responsible, and honest staff were deployed for conducting the annual examinations.

Recent Stories

Public complaint promptly addressed by AC Pasrur

Public complaint promptly addressed by AC Pasrur

33 seconds ago
 Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition f ..

Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition for practical business solution ..

35 seconds ago
 IHC grants two more weeks for comments in PECA ca ..

IHC grants two more weeks for comments in PECA case

36 seconds ago
 Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC to ..

Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC told

25 seconds ago
 CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala

CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala

27 seconds ago
 2 female students killed in train accident

2 female students killed in train accident

28 seconds ago
Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super ..

Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU

29 seconds ago
 Education board sets new standards in exams

Education board sets new standards in exams

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 billion

5 minutes ago
 King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successf ..

King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s f ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May

15 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for E ..

Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Education