Education Boards Devise Three Plans For Exams

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Education boards devise three plans for exams

Nine boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) of Punjab devised three plans including A, B, C for SSC and HSSC examination out of whom one will be executed after approval from HED

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Nine boards of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISEs) of Punjab devised three plans including A, B, C for SSC and HSSC examination out of whom one will be executed after approval from HED.

Chairperson BISE, Dr Shamim Akhtar Sial told APP on Monday that examinations of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School (HSSC) were very much intact and would be conducted as directed by Higher Education Department after COVID-19 situation improves.

She informed that a video link meeting of PBCC was held on April 11 wherein all boards presented a common plan A, B and C on the directions of HED for the examination whose minutes reached us today.

To a question, The Chairperson stated that there are as many opinions as men adding that exams are intact so far.

To another question, Dr Shamim advised students and their parents not to pay heed to rumours about the exams.

Plan A recommended marking of SSC (10th) papers marking from May 1 to July 10 while result will be declared in first week of August.

Remaining papers of SSC part II (9th) could be conducted from May 8 to May 20 whereas result will be announced in first week of September, shows an official document.

Theory of HSSC(part-II) may be conducted from May 29 to June 12 and result will be declared in third week of September under the plan.

Part-I exams of HSSC has been proposed from June 13 to June 25 while result date will be announced in first week of October.

Likewise, Plan B and C have been proposed for the exams, it adds.

