Education Can Bring Prosperity, Progress In Country: Shafqat Mehmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:53 PM

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Friday said only education can bring prosperity and progress in the country

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Friday said only education can bring prosperity and progress in the country.

He expressed these views after Inaugurating Air University Campus at Kamra.

Shafqat said that education is the topmost priority of the PTI government, adding that, this campus would open new opportunities of higher education for the youth specially those from Attock district.

On the occasion Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and PAF officers were also present.

Malik Amin Aslam said that now Attock is having better universities, colleges and schools.

He said Agri University is under construction and soon classes would be started.

Allama Iqbal Open University Campus would be established in Attock for which formal approval has been given, Amin added.

