Education Department Manshera reinstates 35 sacked teachers in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : The Education Department Mansehra Friday reinstated 35 more out of 300 teachers sacked during the PML-N government on orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench.

District Education Officer (DEO) Male, Manshera, Khan Muhammad notified the orders of 35 Subject Specialist Teacher's (SST). The reinstated teachers have been deputed at their native areas schools.

During last two years education department of Hazara region is reinstating teachers in small groups despite the clear orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC) to re-instate all 300 sacked PTC teachers before 19th December 2017 while the department has also assured the court of implementation of court orders.

Earlier, during the October, 2017, hundreds of reinstated teachers staged a protest rally against the Education Department Manshera for violating the court verdict and filed a petition against the department in PHC Abbottabad bench.

Teachers those were sacked during 1998 were reinstated by the Supreme Court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 19 years but Education Department yet not allowed male and female teachers to join the department.

During 2012, the KP government had passed an act through which 30 percent of sacked employees would be reinstated with every new induction following the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Peshawar High Court (PH) Abbottabad bench had given the verdict in favor of sacked employees during the year 2016 which was challenged by the provincial government in SC but the apex court upheld the PHC verdict on 25th April, 2017.