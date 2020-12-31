Education Department to install file-tracking system

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has decided to introduce a 'file-tracking' system at all its district offices to monitor official work and save time of the applicants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has decided to introduce a 'file-tracking' system at all its district offices to monitor official work and save time of the applicants.

The department has issued a notification to all the male and female district education offices in this regard.

According to the Education Department on Thursday, an important meeting was held with regard to installation of the file-tracking system wherein all the district education officers were imparted training on the new system.

It said after the start of the file tracking system the employees of the Education Department would have no need to pay frequent visits to the offices concerned to inquire about progress on their applications. The system will also help end the chances of misplacement of files in the offices.

With the help of this new system the employees of the Education Department will now deal with all their affairs through an online facility. Besides, the Education Department said matters pertaining to leave, transfers and other official work would now be dealt online.