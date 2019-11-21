UrduPoint.com
Education Dept Appoints 115 New Teachers In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:51 PM

Education dept appoints 115 new teachers in Tharparkar

Appointment letters were issued to 115 candidates who had successfully passed written test conducted for the post of Junior Elementary School Teachers (JEST) by IBA testing services

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Appointment letters were issued to 115 candidates who had successfully passed written test conducted for the post of Junior Elementary school Teachers (JEST) by IBA testing services.

The appointments were made to overcome shortages of teaching staff in different schools of Tharparkar.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Government High School Mithi on Thursday.Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar and officials of Education department among others attended the ceremony.

The DC, on the occasion, congratulated the newly appointed teachers and stressed upon them to utilize all their potential to educate the youth for bright future of the country.

He hoped that the initiative would help overcoming shortage of teaching staff and promotion of quality education in under-developed areas of Tharparkar.

The education officers briefed that 120 candidates were finalized for appointment as JEST on the base of written test conducted by IBA.

He said that orders were issued to 115 teachers including 13 women while orders of five candidates were withheld due to process of verification of their documents.

