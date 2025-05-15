Open Menu

Education Dept Appoints 90 Male, Female Teachers In Panjgur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 10:14 PM

The Education Department in Panjgur has appointed 90 male and female teachers in different schools in order to provide quality of education to the students in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Education Department in Panjgur has appointed 90 male and female teachers in different schools in order to provide quality of education to the students in the area.

On this occasion, a grand ceremony was held on Thursday at the Council Hall Panjgur which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Zahid Ahmed Lango.

The ceremony was attended by District Chairman Abdul Malik Saleh Baloch, District Education Officer Madam Kulsoom Rashid, and other education officers.

The DC distributed appointment orders among male and female candidates who passed under SBK at the ceremony.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner and other speakers said that the appointment of these teachers would provide better educational opportunities to children in those areas where there was a shortage of teachers for a long time.

The DC urged the teachers to ensure timely attendance at their places of appointment and play a full role in the education and training of children.

He said that education was key sources of development of the society saying that knowledge was significant for every child, the incumbent provincial government is trying to equip the children wealth of knowledge so that they could play their abilities for the progress of the country and the province.

He said that it was the responsibility of the teachers to educate children in latest method so that would take interest in education.

