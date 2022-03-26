UrduPoint.com

Education Deptt Distributes Modern Tablets Among 80 AEOs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Education deptt distributes modern tablets among 80 AEOs

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Owais Malik on Saturday distributed 80 modern tablets among Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) of district school education department in a ceremony held at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Education Development Sahiwal

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Owais Malik on Saturday distributed 80 modern tablets among Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) of district school education department in a ceremony held at Quaid-e-Azam academy for Education Development Sahiwal.

CEO Education Dr Muhammad Irshad, District Education Officers Khadim Hussain Mohal and Fozia Ejaz, Principle Academy Samia Akbar and Assistant Director Malik Muhammad Shafiq Awan attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, the DC said that teachers have a key role to play in empowering the youth mentally and physically, adding the challenges of future could also be coped with by equipping them with modern education.

CEO Education Dr Muhammad Arshad said that the Department of School Education had provided modern tablets to all the AEOs of the district which would help them in discharging their duties.

Related Topics

Education Sahiwal All

Recent Stories

Nine arrested for violating marriage laws in rawal ..

Nine arrested for violating marriage laws in rawalpindi

41 seconds ago
 8 Sasta Ramazan bazaars will be set up in all the ..

8 Sasta Ramazan bazaars will be set up in all the four tehsils of Sialkot distri ..

4 minutes ago
 Fatima Effendi urges people to show empathy toward ..

Fatima Effendi urges people to show empathy towards divorced couple

21 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Ministry Says Mine-Like Object in ..

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Mine-Like Object in Bosphorus Strait 'Neutralized'

4 minutes ago
 Larkana Leopard, Korangi Callenges win by 2-1, 3-1 ..

Larkana Leopard, Korangi Callenges win by 2-1, 3-1

4 minutes ago
 Female educationist striving to prepare `Climate W ..

Female educationist striving to prepare `Climate Warriors' for combating environ ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>