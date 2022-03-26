Education deptt distributes modern tablets among 80 AEOs

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Owais Malik on Saturday distributed 80 modern tablets among Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) of district school education department in a ceremony held at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Education Development Sahiwal

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Owais Malik on Saturday distributed 80 modern tablets among Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) of district school education department in a ceremony held at Quaid-e-Azam academy for Education Development Sahiwal.

CEO Education Dr Muhammad Irshad, District Education Officers Khadim Hussain Mohal and Fozia Ejaz, Principle Academy Samia Akbar and Assistant Director Malik Muhammad Shafiq Awan attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, the DC said that teachers have a key role to play in empowering the youth mentally and physically, adding the challenges of future could also be coped with by equipping them with modern education.

CEO Education Dr Muhammad Arshad said that the Department of School Education had provided modern tablets to all the AEOs of the district which would help them in discharging their duties.