Education deptt upgrades 1227 schools to Matric levell across Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :School Education department upgraded 1227 schools to Matric level across the province including thirty-nine in Multan and forty in Muzaffargarh districts from next session.

A source of education department told APP on Tuesday that upgraded middle and elementary schools of boys & girls in 36 districts of Punjab have been notified on June 8.

The school, he informed, will start ninth and 10th classes from new session adding that 39 schools of Multan and 40 of Muzaffargarh districts have been upgraded.

No SNE(as per prescribed norm) will be issued to these schools from school education department or Finance deptt till (02) academic sessions wef the date of issuance of notification,the source informed and added that the senior most teachers (male or female) will act as officiating headmaster or headmistress and DDOs of upgraded schools.