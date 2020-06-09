UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Deptt Upgrades 1227 Schools To Matric Levell Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:36 PM

Education deptt upgrades 1227 schools to Matric levell across Punjab

School Education department upgraded 1227 schools to Matric level across the province including thirty-nine in Multan and forty in Muzaffargarh districts from next session

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :School Education department upgraded 1227 schools to Matric level across the province including thirty-nine in Multan and forty in Muzaffargarh districts from next session.

A source of education department told APP on Tuesday that upgraded middle and elementary schools of boys & girls in 36 districts of Punjab have been notified on June 8.

The school, he informed, will start ninth and 10th classes from new session adding that 39 schools of Multan and 40 of Muzaffargarh districts have been upgraded.

No SNE(as per prescribed norm) will be issued to these schools from school education department or Finance deptt till (02) academic sessions wef the date of issuance of notification,the source informed and added that the senior most teachers (male or female) will act as officiating headmaster or headmistress and DDOs of upgraded schools.

Related Topics

Multan Education Punjab Male Muzaffargarh June From

Recent Stories

Russia's Ryabkov Confirms Country to Hold Arms Con ..

3 minutes ago

No immediate floods threat: Commissioner

3 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council bring in top fitness coaches ..

26 minutes ago

Three arrested, fake currency seized

3 minutes ago

21 drug pushers arrested, 13 kg Hashish seized

4 minutes ago

Younis Khan appointed as batting coach for upcomin ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.