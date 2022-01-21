Education essential for every human being: Parliamentary Secretary

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Literacy Aun Hameed on Friday said the Literacy Department was playing its pivotal role for promotion of education in backward areas as it was essential for every human being

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Literacy Aun Hameed on Friday said the Literacy Department was playing its pivotal role for promotion of education in backward areas as it was essential for every human being.

While addressing to closing ceremony titled "Knowledge and Skills Project" was held at district education office here Friday, he appreciated 'outstanding work' of local Literacy Department.

Other speakers including Tahira Rafique, District Education Officer (Literacy) apprised participants about importance of Knowledge and Skills Project.

She mentioned the work was done successfully by Literacy Department Punjab to help out local people to achieve good knowledge coupled with required skills.

Later, tool kits and certificates were distributed among students who had completed their education programs.